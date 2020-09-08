Pads crunched on the fields at public schools across the state as football teams opened the first day of full-contact practice Tuesday. The South Carolina High School League set the date to start full-contact practice back in July as the league continues to administer its plan to return to play for high school sports.
Lakelands football teams open full practice
