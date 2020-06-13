Nearly three weeks later, the footage still disturbs Greenwood boys basketball head coach Kelcey Stevens.
George Floyd’s recent death while in Minneapolis custody continues to elicit a strong reaction across the country, and from Lakelands coaches and athletes.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 after Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd was arrested outside of a shop after being accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
The episode was caught on video. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, then the charge was upgraded to second-degree.
“It’s a very disheartening situation that’s sparked a lot of attention to a lot of things that have been going on for a while,” Stevens said. “It’s hurtful just to see a human being lose his life at the hands of those who’ve taken an oath to defend us and keep us safe.
“Obviously, that situation sparked a lot of attention to some similar situations that have gone on in the past, and a lot of situations that have gone on in the African-American community when dealing with injustices across the world.”
Racial injustice has moved to the forefront of national conversation and sparked protests across the country.
Floyd’s death was the tipping point after a number of fatal encounters involving black people, including the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers and the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, which led to murder charges against three white men in Georgia.
Emerald football rising senior Cameron Gordon said he’s hopeful recent demonstrations in Greenwood and across the country will continue to bring awareness to racial injustice.
“The peaceful protests have been really good, and I think some of the rioting is the voices of the unheard,” Gordon said. “Throughout years, we have tried peaceful protesting, and it hasn’t really gotten us anywhere.
“But now people are starting to realize that things are changing because they see the protests and see that we are upset after 400 years of being enslaved and Jim Crow laws and the segregation that happened in the 1950s and 60s.”
Gordon is a standout player on Emerald’s defensive line and a vocal leader on the team. He said he’s grateful prominent sports figures have used their platform to speak out on racial injustice.
“We need to educate everyone about systemic racism because I guarantee every black person has experienced some type of injustice or racism or discrimination toward them,” Gordon said. “Some people think that just because we’re athletes, we shouldn’t say anything or use our platform to benefit our people. We’ve got to use our platform because we have it and can’t be scared to use it. We’ve got to fight for our people and fight for equality.”
As a white man tasked with guiding a host of young black women, Lander women’s basketball head coach Kevin Pederson said he’s used the last couple of weeks to listen to his players and their concerns about racial injustice.
“For me, it’s been a very enlightening time and a chance to really learn and see things more from our players’ point of view,” Pederson said. “I’ve spoken with our players and I’ve listened and learned a lot and together we agree that something needs to be done to bring about meaningful change.”
Pederson said players will return to campus soon for summer sessions, and the team will begin brainstorming ways to take a stand against injustice.
“We’re going to put our heads together and see what we can come up with, whether it’s something where you wait until the season starts and we can incorporate it into games, or something we can do as a team off the basketball court,” Pederson said. “We aren’t sure exactly what that looks like or how it will happen, but we are committed to being a part of the solution.”
Greenwood football rising senior Jaylin Tolbert said he supports all methods of protests to speak out against injustice.
“We’re tired of seeing African Americans being taken out,” Tolbert said. “That’s why I feel like it’s right to protest. It shouldn’t be race versus race. I just hate that it’s happening and still continuing and there hasn’t been a change to it. It’s something that really gets under my skin.
“I just hope this comes to an end and we all become one, but people have to be willing to listen and we can go on from there.”