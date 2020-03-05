The Lakelands enjoyed a long baseball season last year, with every team in Greenwood County and Abbeville County making the playoffs. Abbeville progressed furthest, falling to Landrum in the Class 2A Upper State tournament.
Here are the top baseball players for the 2020 season:
Wells Gunter — GreenwoodA senior this year, Gunter is one of the most reliable players on this list.
Gunter, a shortstop, had a .987 OPS last season and a team-leading .381 batting average, plus 12 RBIs.
Gunter helped Greenwood earn a playoff win last season. The team lost a starting pitcher in Garrett Major, but brings up several talented young players this season.
Sean Adams — EmeraldAdams was last year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year, and the senior will be called upon much more this season by the Vikings with the graduation of current Lander freshman Braeden Burton.
Adams is an excellent two-way player. He pitched a 2.64 ERA last season and struck out 63. At the plate, his .529 on-base percentage and .420 batting average makes him of the area’s top offensive threats.
Matthew Ellis — Abbeville
Ellis is a senior this season. He committed last season to Winthrop.
At the plate, Ellis had a .343 batting average last season and a .471 OPS. Ellis is one of the Panthers’ top pitchers, tossing 35 strikeouts last year with a 3.66 ERA.
Tyler Overholt — AbbevilleOverholt was the youngest player to make last season’s All-Lakelands baseball team. As a sophomore last year, he committed to play at College of Charleston.
Overholt is a power hitter who also excels on the mound. He had three home runs and 14 RBIs last season with a .318 batting average. As a pitcher, Overholt had an 8-5 record and a 2.31 ERA.
Caleb Simpson — DixieSimpson is one of several senior this year who have been instrumental in success for Dixie the past few years.
Simpson powered Dixie’s offense last season, making the All-Lakelands team. He led the team with a .441 batting average and drove in 27 runs.
Dixie made the Upper State championship last season, but were defeated by eventual state champ McBee, which has become a playoff nemesis in recent years.
Noah Bell — SaludaAt 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Bell is one of the best all-around athletes who play baseball in the Lakelands. He is a Wingate football signee, but his baseball talent has made him one of Saluda’s best players.
Despite pitching only 35 innings last season, Bell struck out 57 batters and had a 2.2 ERA.