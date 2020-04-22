Athletic departments across the state saw the writing on the wall as the new coronavirus spread.
It doesn’t make the finality of the cancellation any easier.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday along with state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman that schools will close for the remainder of the school year. Along with that announcement, the South Carolina High School League voted to cancel the spring sports seasons.
Greenwood High athletic director Sparky Hudson emphasized that Greenwood School District 50 is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, but the news of the season’s end still brought a difficult premature end for the school’s athletes.
“First and foremost, I want to say we are a community banded together to make sure that everyone’s going to remain safe,” Hudson said. “That’s of course why are definitely going to comply with all the different mandates and orders.
“It sure does sting for those spring sport athletes that barely got their season going. Our heart really goes out to those seniors. This was going to be their last hoorah.”
The SCHSL held out as long as it could. The organization pushed back spring sports competition until the tentative end of each order from the governor. Guidelines for remote workouts were released weeks ago, and the SCHSL planned on an abbreviated season if the window opened to do so.
“Obviously, we’re not back in school, so it’s disappointing, but it’s the reality of our situation,” Emerald athletic director Tim McMahon said. “We were all hoping for the best, but it is what it is. It’s unfortunate.”
Ninety Six athletic director John-Mark Scruggs said the abrupt end to the season has been challenging for his student-athletes to grasp.
“It’s frustrating for these kids that go into the season after doing all the work and preparing and lifting weights,” Scruggs said. “They all had an opportunity, especially our softball team, to compete for another state title. They won’t be able to have that opportunity now, which I think is a good thing for us to be reminded that we can’t take anything for granted.”
Ware Shoals athletic director Chris Johnston said the cancellation is unlike anything he’s seen before.
“It’s definitely something that myself or anyone else has never experienced before,” Johnston said. “We all have different thoughts on it.
“I hate the fact that our seniors aren’t going to get to finish out their season, but we definitely have to do what’s best for our own interest. I know our kids want to be back, they want to play, but we just have to adhere to the guidelines and do what we’re told to do.”
Johnston said the coronavirus will have long-term effects reaching into the fall. He’s the school’s football coach, too, and he has directed his players to continue working out at home.
Hudson said he is certain the pandemic will have long-term effects, but the specific issues are difficult to determine yet.
“I think that anybody who doesn’t think there’s going to be a long-term effect in this thing is fooling themselves,” Hudson said. “There will be long term effects on all of us. Especially with us, it takes money to run things and it takes money to make things happen.
“We don’t know. We know it’s going to affect you in some way but you really don’t know till you know. As we get into next year and we navigate this, there’s going to be some planning, of course, as for when you’re going to be able to operate again.”