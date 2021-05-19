IVA — The fourth edition of Abbeville vs. Crescent had the feeling of a heavyweight boxing match.
When one team gained momentum, the other responded but at some point the odyssey had to come to a close. After 10 innings, which in all honestly felt like rounds, Crescent was able to land the final blow as the Tigers won 5-4 to move on to the Class 2A District final.
At the onset however, Crescent held a comfortable two-run lead through six innings and it looked to end Abbeville’s season in regulation. With two outs in the top of the seventh, an RBI-single by senior Reghan Steifle tied the game at three.
“They just kept battling, battling and battling,” Abbeville head coach Tim Collins said. “That’s what you want out of your kids you want that fight and I was so happy to see us fight and scratch and claw and stay in it and take the lead like I said that’s what you want.”
The seventh until the 10th-inning became a war of attrition with both teams having opportunities to deliver that final blow to the other. With two Crescent runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, Steifle worked out of the jam recording two of her four total strikeouts and getting some help from her defense thanks to diving catch by Michaela Harrison.
Steifle’s adept ability to work out of jams kept the Panthers’ hopes alive. In her final game in an Abbeville uniform, the senior allowed four runs on 10 hits, striking out four in the loss and amassing 135 total pitches.
“She’s had just an unbelievable career for us, we will certainly have big shoes to fill,” Collins said. “She was a warrior out there threw a lot of pitches tonight and was as steady as a rock. She has been a steady force for a long time and she’s had a great career.”
After more than three hours of high-intensity playoff softball, Crescent was finally able to wear down the Panthers. With a runner at third and one out in the top of the 10th inning, a ground ball found the glove of Talissa Cannady. After faking the throw to first to bait the runner into going home, Cannady fired home to catcher Kristen Smith. Just as Smith was going to tag the runner out at the plate, the ball glanced right off her glove, allowing the run to score.
Just like that it was over.
“Crescent is so good fundamentally and they’re such a good softball team,” Collins said. “Them and Ninety Six too, it makes us better playing in this good conference and all we’ve had battles all year long. I’m sure we will battle them again next year.”