To win a championship in any sport, there is a plethora of emotions an athlete might experience throughout the course of a game or match.
Some are calm and collected, while others are anxious. In essence, it comes down to how the players and coaches manage all of these different feelings and put their best effort forward for the event.
The Cambridge Academy boys varsity golf team has its own unique way of managing the stress of a championship tournament. Quite simply, it just stuck with tradition. With a state championship on the line, Cougars head coach Eric Massey took his team to play mini golf after roaring ahead to a 31-shot lead after the first day of competition.
“It’s all about fun, keeping them relaxed and taking their mind off of golf for a little while,” Massey said. “When they go in for the next day they just didn’t think about [the lead], we really didn’t talk about it.”
Massey would celebrate back-to-back victories as he was the victor of the traditional tournament mini golf game, but, more importantly he would admit, Cambridge Academy would win the Class 1A SCISA state tournament.
The Cougars finished the two-day event with a 651 to complete an undefeated season in match play.
“I’ve been with [the team] since they were in the fifth grade. They’ve just matured and gotten better and better, they are very devoted to the game,” Massey said. They’ve worked hard, they’ve put in hundreds if not thousands of hours of practice and this is their sport, they love this sport and it [showed].”
Massey said the road to the state title has been long as the program went from 0-9 seasons to nine years later, 9-0 with a region and state championship to boot.
“Every year we’ve gotten better,” Massey said. “When these kids were in the seventh grade, we won region for the first time, and they’re now in 10th grade. We basically won region every year, and just every year in the state standings we’ve just kind of gone from sixth to fifth, to fourth, gradually building our way up to the top.”