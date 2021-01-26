DUE WEST — An outstanding performance on the boards by Keon Bates and sharpshooting elsewhere on the floor led Dixie to a 64-41 win against Ware Shoals Tuesday night.
Dixie improved to 2-4 in Region 1-1A with the win. Bates scored 22 points and hauled in a double-double with more than 10 rebounds. Jared Ledbetter followed with 10 more points for Dixie.
"He has been a beast inside for pretty much everybody we played," Dixie coach Josh Harbert said of Bates, who had all of his points on layups. "From the beginning of the year to now he's been our most consistent player."
Dana Givens led Ware Shoals with 18 points. Adam Hicks added eight points and freshman guard Justice Lomax had seven points.
The girls basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday was not played.
It was only Ware Shoals' second game of the season, as the program had been stopped for six weeks.
Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said it's been a difficult season, and he's glad his team got the chance to take the floor. Ware Shoals had one week of practice before playing.
"Considering the amount of time we've been together, I'm OK with our guys," Johnston said. "We've got a long way to go, but we don't have but two more weeks. We're going to make the best out of our season. I'm just happy to be around these guys because there's an opportunity for us to play basketball. We didn't think we were going to be able to play basketball."
The region that includes Dixie and Ware Shoals is easily the most daunting region in the state, with Southside Christian and High Point Academy in with McCormick, Dixie, Ware Shoals and Whitmire.
Harbert said the team has gotten along well in his first year as coach, having taken over for T. Carter.
"T. had a good system in place. I didn't change up to much," Harbert said. "He did a really good job of coaching the past two years. He didn't leave the cover bare for me. He did a really good job of coaching the guys coming back from varsity."
Ware Shoals 15 8 13 5 — 41
Dixie 22 16 20 6 — 64
Scorers — WS: Adam Hicks 8, Dana Givens 18, Mikey Carson 4, Justice Lomax 7, Ethan Moore 2, KJ Gillerson 4. D: Luke Morales 6, Max Peeler 6, Keon Bates 22, Parker Santee 8, Nathan Lynch 4, Jared Ledbetter 10, Landon Powell 2, Cody Quarles 2, Wilontae Anderson 2, Cole Hibbard 2.