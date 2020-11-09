The final game of Ware Shoals’ season brought a positive end to a tumultuous season on and off the field for the Hornets.
Ware Shoals started the season by sitting out two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program, then played two games in one week on the way to five straight region losses.
Junior quarterback Jake Calvert spearheaded a winning effort last Friday, which saw the Hornets finish the season 1-5. Calvert threw one touchdown pass to Dalton Hawkins and rushed for two more. Calvert is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Week.
“It feels good to end the season on a positive note and get a good win for the seniors and just have an overall good game,” Calvert said. “It just feels good to have that positivity in your life, especially with this whole year pretty much being crap, it’s just nice to be able to have something positive for the year.”
Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said Calvert has massively improved this year in his throwing ability and leadership.
“Jake is an extension of me out there,” Johnston said. “Jake’s got a coach’s mind, a coach’s mentality. If we line up in the incorrect formation or whatever, he tells guys where to go. He knows where every player on the field should be. It’s just like having another coach on the field, having Jake on the field.”
The improvement for Calvert started in the weight room. Calvert gained 15 pounds from the 2019 season to 2020.
While the coronavirus pandemic kept Ware Shoals from meeting as a team, many of the players met at local parks to work out. Calvert said he got plenty of throwing reps during the summer.
“I went to the park with a few boys, throwing the ball,” Calvert said. “Just getting that repetition in and getting more snaps. Having help from the coaches this year and knowing the offense a lot better this year helped.”
To Johnston, just about everything has changed about Calvert this season.
“His whole demeanor has changed,” Johnston said. “Everything about him has changed. He’s changed from a boy to a man.”
Ware Shoals took a step back this season after last season’s four-win season in which the Hornets showed progress under Johnston in his first year.
Moving on from the 2020 season, however, Johnston expects to have a strong group back for next year. Johnston is also the school’s boys basketball coach, and many football players also play basketball.
“We’ll start lifting much earlier,” Johnston said. “I’ve got a good solid group coming back next year.”