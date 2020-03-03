Isaac White scored three goals — two in the second half and a go-ahead in overtime — but Emerald fell in its home opener after Class 5A Irmo struck twice in the second overtime period to win 4-3 Tuesday night at Frank Hill Stadium.
“Wish he’d do it sooner,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said with a laugh, joking that had White scored a minute sooner, in regulation, Emerald would have won the game.
White scored two goals one minute apart in the middle of the second half. He brought Emerald back from a 2-0 deficit. Irmo scored first in the first five minutes of the first half, then again late in the first half.
Irmo’s tying goal came from about 40 yards out, beating Emerald’s third-string goalkeeper Ryan Holloway. Holloway, who typically plays in the field as a winger, entered in the first half when regular starter Tyler Calliham left with a concussion.
The Yellow Jackets scored the winner late in the second overtime period from about 25 yards away.
White scored a go-ahead goal after dribbling down the right side one minute into the first overtime period.
As Emerald tried to see the final minutes out, Dickey changed the formation and went to a much more defensive tactic. He said after the game it backfired.
“I told them that one’s on me,” Dickey said. “I probably should have just kept it (the formation) the same. But the kid hit a nice shot and it kind of got the momentum going on their side.”
Despite the rough start in the first half, Dickey said he saw his team make strides in the second half.
“I think a lot of us, with Irmo a 5A school, (in the) first half, I don’t want to say (we were) scared, but maybe a little bit of nerves,” Dickey said. “But once we realized we could play with them, we just started playing with them. Isaac flipped the switch and kind of went crazy.”
Emerald made the third round of the playoffs and won Region 3-3A last season. With White and many other key players back, Dickey has similar goals as last year.
“I think it’s coming along,” Dickey said. “I think some days it’s rougher than others and some days we think we’re better than we actually are. But right there in overtime, we realized, ‘Oh man, we actually can play with this top team.’”