It’s been quite a turnaround for Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team.
After finishing at or near the bottom of the region standings the last three seasons, the Cougars are headed to the SCISA Class 1A state tournament for the first time since high school started back at Cambridge in the 2013-14 school year.
For the juniors and seniors on the roster, it's the culmination of steady improvement that saw the team post a 9-10 overall record and a 5-5 record in SCISA Region 1-1A, its best marks under fourth-year coach Amanda Deason.
“To progress that much in these last three years with basically the same group is huge for us,” Deason said. “It’s been a while since this team went to the state tournament, so we’re super excited. It’s been a really good season.”
Cambridge finished fourth in the region and will travel to play No. 1 Cathedral Academy 4:30 p.m. today in Sumter. Ball control will be an area of focus for the Cougars. Deason said Cathedral will be one of the best defenses Cambridge faces this season.
“We can’t turn the ball over, because they like to steal the ball a lot,” Deason said. “We just have to keep control of the ball, not make silly mistakes and put the ball in the hoop. I think we can get the win if we can do that.”
The Cougars are led by junior post player Lindsey Lee, who has recorded several double-doubles this season. Senior Lydia Rooney also paces Cambridge’s offense.
Cambridge has a rotation of nine players that includes Jillian Mapes, Jordan Mapes, Catherine Wideman, Faith Harvley, Alex Cockrell, Erin Massey and Hannah Walker.
“Lindsey’s been our big role player in the post, but she can also shoot outside some too,” Deason said. “She’s been the key player for us. As a group, they just have a lot of fun together and mesh well with each other. It’s been a good group to coach.”
Now, Cambridge’s young team is focused on sustaining this type of success in the coming years, and Deason is confident the Cougars will continue to see improvement.
“In the next couple years, I want to see us keep getting up that ladder in the region,” Deason said. “It’s our goal to eventually be a No. 1 seed and make a run at state.”