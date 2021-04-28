In baseball, it doesn’t take much to get an offense going. In that same vain, there are times that no matter what a team tries, it just isn’t the players’ night.
During Tuesday night’s 6-0 loss to Chapman, Emerald saw the game slip away in just one inning. The top of the third inning saw all six Panther runs and despite the adjustments, the Vikings just couldn’t slow it down.
“We ran into an inning where they were swinging the bats a little bit and they put pressure on us, got some hits down, moved the baserunners and then there were some passed balls and some plays we should have made,” Emerald head coach Colby Painter said. “We talk about avoiding the big inning and the big inning hurt us tonight. I thought we pitched vert well tonight and played defense well, just that big inning hurt us.”
Despite a strong pitching performance by Jordan Bearden and Cole Ison, Painter said the main issue for Emerald was the inability to get the offense going. The pitching duo would allow just seven hits and strikeout a combined four batters.
At the other end of the plater however, the Vikings could only muster two hits against Chapman’s starting pitcher, Ricky Montalvo. Montalvo pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 13 and walking just one batter.
“You have to give props to [Montalvo]. He came out throwing pretty good,” Painter said. “He is one of the better arms in the region and we knew that coming in but we have to be ready to swing. He kept us off balance all night and he was locating everything.”
Painter compared Tuesday night’s loss to the Vikings’ loss to Union County last week, where the team ran into a dialed in pitcher and struggled to gain any sort of momentum on offense, tallying just three hits throughout the game.
Similar to the game Tuesday night, Emerald remained in the game but one big inning proved to be the difference.
Emerald will look to regroup as the team plays its first of two remaining home games in the season, when the Vikings host Abbeville on May 4.
“[Chapman’s] pitcher was doing his thing and we are just not seeing it at the plate,” Painter said. “He located his pitches very well, he had a good pace to the game and his defense made plays behind him. You have to get some stuff going for you [on offense], and we just couldn’t figure it out.”