Just a few feet from South Carolina Highway 225, you can hear the familiar sounds of the whistle from the referees, that crunch from a solid tackle and the cheers of teammates and coaches after a big play.
Football is back and the Vikings welcomed its return with open arms as it had its annual spring game Thursday.
“It’s awesome to be out here and get to play,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “We didn’t have a spring game last year, but our kids came out here and gave a good effort. We’ve been blessed with good weather. There are worse things that could be going on right now.”
After the COVID-shortened season in 2020, Dubose and his team look to build upon the foundation that was a put in place. The Vikings return key players such as Robby Harrison and Jaylen Foster who look to grow on their production from last season. Along with an influx of young talent, Dubose said Emerald has a “bright future ahead.”
“I am so impressed with our team chemistry,” Dubose said. “Our young guys have really responded in offseason in the weight room. They’re working really hard. Football wise, we’re cleaning up some things. We’ve got a new type of offense and and we’re tweaking things a little bit on defense and our kids are picking up on terminology and the fundamentals. The more reps we get, the better off we’re going to be, and I’m just tickled with our chemistry and the way our kids responded and the effort they’ve been giving.”
At the conclusion of the scrimmage, Dubose and the coaching staff gathered the players together at the 50-yard line. After going over the summer schedule, Dubose asked the seniors to bring over the water cooler.
Dubose, who was challenged to do the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge a few days earlier, drenched himself in cold water in honor of coach John Deal, who was diagnosed with the disease in January.
“It’s just something in our coaching community we do to raise awareness with ALS,” Dubose said. “This has touched our family real close with coach Deal. Anything we can do to help raise awareness because he’s a great man and he’s touched a lot of people in this community. Anything that we can do to help raise the spirits and bring awareness to this (disease) is awesome.”