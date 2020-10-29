Greenwood resident Hunter Noffz looked forward to locking up a world title in arm wrestling this fall, but many COVID-19 cancellations kept him waiting.
This past weekend, Noffz settled for two national championships, winning the 160-pound right and left arm title and the 180-pound title in the Powerhouse Armwrestling Federation national championship at a competition in Buford, Georgia.
“It was a good feeling,” Noffz said. “I’ve competed in a lot of sports, but getting on the table and arm wrestling is a different type of passion. I just kind of fell in love with it and to go out here, for the short amount of time that I’ve been training for it, it’s pretty awesome. The only credit I can take is just showing up every week and putting my time in. With a killer team, and I couldn’t do it without them. It takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of time you put in to reach that level. There’s a level just like in any sport you got to dedicate yourself to it.”
Noffz has arm wrestled for a little more than one year. He had initial success in the sport, then joined 7-time arm wrestling world champion Chad Silvers, of Roebuck, for training.
Noffz wakes up at 4 a.m. weekdays to train. He said he’s reached a level of dedication to getting better that can lift him to a world championship.
Arm wrestling is sometimes a more informal sport than most — for example, Noffz said he recently won a nine-man round robin tournament hosted at someone’s house. It’s growing, though. Arm wrestling has been shown on ESPN occasionally, and Noffz plans to pursue a world title in the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA).
Noffz said the informal nature of the sport breeds respect and honest competition. Plus, he’s found a dedicated group to train with.
“When you got a good team — I call them my family pretty much — you’re keeping up with each other all the time,” Noffz said. “It’s not just two or three guys coming in just halfway dedicated. It’s the whole team coming with 110% every week, there’s never an off week. Even though it’s a very, very competitive sport, with money involved, nine times out of 10 it’s all about respect and pretty much like an MMA fight.”
Noffz said people are often surprised when he tells them that he’s an arm wrestler.
“They just sometimes they give you a funny look, or most of the time they say they didn’t know it was that big or that they put on tournaments like that,” Noffz said. “It’s a sport, it’s been around a long time. It’s really now getting a big name. It’s been on ESPN and we have the WAL (World Armwrestling League), but most of the people are like, ‘I didn’t even know it was that big of a sport.’”