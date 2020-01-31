The Ninety Six softball team was honored Friday at the State House of Representatives for its Class 2A state championship, which the team won May 17 by beating Latta in a three-game series.
Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, introduced the team. He said Wildcats coach John Coster told him before the season that he wanted to restore a winning culture to the program.
“He certainly has accomplished that, thanks to the people standing behind me,” McCravy said, before naming each member of the team and its coaches.
Ninety Six won the state championship series with a 6-0 win against Latta in Game 3, which was played in West Columbia.
Tori Barr hit a two-run home run in the first inning to get Ninety Six’s offense going.
Pitcher Carlee Stockman pitched a complete game, struck out four and gave up four hits in Game 3.
Sophomore infielder Gracie Lollis made several diving catches in the final game, and earlier in the series.
Lollis was named the Index-Journal Player of the Year in softball after the season.
The Wildcats started the series with a 5-3 home win. Latta won, 7-0, in Game 2.