NINETY SIX — Once Titus Paul found his shooting rhythm in the third quarter, Abbeville found the separation it needed to pull away from Ninety Six.
Paul scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help give the Panthers an 80-54 win against the Wildcats Friday night.
Abbeville used an explosive third quarter offensive showing to create separation from Ninety Six. Paul led the charge, making four 3-pointers in the second half.
“He got hot from the 3-point line, so we kept dishing it to him,” Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. “Titus was just moving more. He played better when he was moving instead of staying stagnant in one spot. He took it to the hole more and found his confidence after he made his first three.”
After going into halftime leading by 10 points, Abbeville scored 27 in the third quarter to take a commanding 56-37 lead into the fourth.
Ninety Six held Abbeville to just one 3-pointer in the first half, but the Panthers made eight shots from deep in the second half.
“They can shoot it really well, that’s what I’ll take from this one,” Ninety Six coach John-Mark Scruggs said of Abbeville. “It’s hard to beat a team that has good guards and can shoot it from the corners.”
Dre Watt, Kivionte Garner and J.D. Moore each scored double-digit points for Abbeville. Those three helped carry the offensive load early on for Paul, who got off to a slow start.
Ninety Six kept pace with Abbeville from beyond the arc. The Wildcats made five 3-pointers of their own in the third quarter, but they couldn’t come up with key stops down the stretch to cut into the double-digit deficit.
Ninety Six did get off to a fast start and received steady scoring from its starters, but the Wildcats don’t have much bench help because of a small roster.
“I thought our kids played pretty well early on, and I don’t think we played bad in the second half, (Abbeville) just made a bunch of shots,” Scruggs said. “We’d make a three, then they’d make a three and all of a sudden we’re down 20.
“We’re learning a little bit about ourselves and dealing with adversity. We’ve got to continue to build, even though we don’t have a whole lot of depth. We’ll just do the best we can the rest of the way to try and get a playoff berth, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
With the win, Abbeville remained in first place in Region 2-2A as the first round of region play comes to a close. Teams will now play each region opponent for the second time this season.
“It’s big to be in this spot, because it’s our goal to win the region,” Belcher said. “We’ve just got to continue to play well and take it one game at a time.”
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 12 17 27 24 — 80
Ninety Six 12 7 18 17 — 54
Scoring — A: Titus Paul 26, Dre Watt 12, Kivionte Garner 12, J.D. Moore 11, Javario Tinch 5, Antonio Harrison 4, Natavious Norman 4, Mykal Tinch 4. NS: Andy Threlkeld 12, Josh Booker 7, Payne Davis 5, Logan Bruce 14, Jack Waldrop 16.
3-pointers — A: Paul 4, Watt 2, Garner 2, Javario Tinch 1. NS: Bruce 4, Waldrop 3, Davis 1.