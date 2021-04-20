With just less than a month left in the season, the Ninety Six boys varsity golf team looks to finish the season strong after a hot start.
The Wildcats are led by two upperclassman Adam Fennell and Christian Davidson who have picked up right where they left off as the duo placed in the top-15 nine times last season.
“Christian Davidson and Adam Fennell have been awesome this year,” Ninety Six head coach David Duffie said. “Christian has gone under par two or three times this season and he almost won the Viking Classic at the Greenwood Country Club. He was first after the 18-hole tournament and lost on the fourth hole to finish second. Adam just played in a two-day tournament in Spartanburg and actually won after he shot a 77 on the first day and a 72 on the second day.”
With Davidson and Fennell at the helm, Duffie has the unique opportunity to develop the rest of his roster, including seventh-grader Logan Ginn, who shot a 48 in the Wildcats win over Abbeville on Thursday.
“[Ginn] is starting to play better and his scores are coming down,” Duffie said. “He is starting to not make the same foolish mistakes he has made around the greens and on the greens. He’s going to be really good if he keeps up his work ethic because he loves playing and practicing.”
With three matches left until the end of the season, Duffie is focused on preparing his roster for the dash to the state tournament. Ninety Six will look to qualify as a team for the state tournament, but depending on how it finishes will determine if they will qualify as a unit or qualify some as individuals.
“We play Thursday at a tournament in Batesburg called the Ponderosa. Then the following week, we have two matches here and that will wrap up the end of the season,” Duffie said.”On May 10, we will have our region [tournament] which will be held here, hopefully that will give us an advantage. If we qualify as a team we will go the following Monday and Tuesday to play in the state tournament, which is a two-day event.”