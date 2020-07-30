High school sports teams in the state will take a step toward competition next week by relaxing restrictions on workouts.
Workouts will on Monday move into “Phase 1.5,” as decided last week by the South Carolina High School League. Phase 1.5 is middle ground between Phase 1 and 2. It includes workout groups of 16 instead of 10 and the use of shared sports equipment, such as footballs or volleyballs.
Phase 1.5 also requires athletes to wear masks when not participating in strenuous activity. Athletes and coaches must continue wearing masks throughout workouts.
Official, mandatory practices for fall sports teams are set to start Aug. 17, but SCHSL executive committee member Charlie Wentzky explained during Wednesday’s informational meeting that SCHSL will not automatically move into Phase 3 when practices start. If cases have not declined by that date, the start of the fall sports season will be delayed further.
SCHSL will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether to go ahead with the Aug. 17 practice start date. Games for fall sports are scheduled to start Sept. 11.
Dr. Jonathan Knoche of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control spoke during Wednesday’s meeting. He said it’s unrealistic to expect zero positive cases, but the goal in school reopening is to reduce risk of spread as much as possible.
Knoche, citing data on DHEC’s website, said the rate of spread across the state is high. Cases have recently dipped in the state, dropping from a 7-average of 1,945 on July 17 to 1,521 on July 28.
Competition between schools remains restricted. Scrimmages will not be allowed until Phase 3 guidelines are implemented, Wentzky said. Intrasquad competition — such as offense vs. defense scrimmages — also remains restricted.
The Phase 1.5 guidelines were decided upon by SCHSL as a hybrid between Phase 1 guidelines and Phase 2 guidelines. Students participating in in-person or virtual school are allowed to participate in their school’s summer workouts, though those workouts cannot be mandated by schools.
Helmets for football workouts remain restricted.