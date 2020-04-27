It was the news Ninety Six softball pitcher Carlee Stockman ultimately expected, but she’ll still look back fondly on her time with the Wildcats, knowing she helped make program history.
In Game 3 of last season’s Class 2A state championship series against Latta, Stockman pitched a complete game as Ninety Six cruised to a 6-0 win and its first softball state title in school history.
This season, she had hopes of ending her career in the circle celebrating another title with her teammates before she heads to Lander to study nursing.
Instead, Stockman can only wonder what could have been.
“I was trying to stay hopeful and positive, but as school stayed closed, I knew I probably wasn’t going to get my senior season,” Stockman said. “I was heartbroken.”
Stockman, the lone senior on Ninety Six’s team, is one of countless senior athletes across the Lakelands saddened by the abrupt end to her high school playing days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation of the 2020 season hits a little harder for Stockman, who missed most of her junior regular season with shoulder bursitis in her throwing arm.
She did physical therapy for about eight weeks before returning just in time for the playoff run. Stockman was looking forward to a fully healthy season and trying to make another title run in her final year.
“I thought we were going to win state again this year,” Stockman said. “We started off a little rusty, but I thought as the season went along we would start to get into our groove.”
Ninety Six won’t get its chance to defend that state title this season, but it showed promise. The Wildcats finished 3-4 and won two of their last three games before the season was canceled.
When healthy, Stockman was as dependable as they come. Coming into the season, she only needed 143 strikeouts to reach 500 for her career at Ninety Six.
“I was trying my best to get there,” Stockman said. “I was getting at least 10 strikeouts per game. My numbers were already getting high within those first few games that we played, so I was really confident that I was going to get to 500 this year.”
Ninety Six opened the season with the Varsity Blues Invitational, which included some of the best Class 5A teams in the state. Wildcats coach John Coster said the competition against larger schools was meant to prepare the team for region play.
Coster said his team showed championship form in its comeback victory against region opponent Batesburg-Leesville. Ninety Six rallied from a 6-0 deficit and secured a 7-6 victory, its last win of the season.
“We had a chance of going deep in the playoffs and a chance to win another state championship,” Coster said. “You know you had the team to do it again, and now you’ll never know. This is a great team, and those girls are great to be around.”
Ninety Six still doesn’t appear ready to slow down anytime soon. It will bring back key players such as 2019 Index-Journal Player of the Year Gracie Lollis, who will be a junior, and Tori Barr and Kylie Campbell, who will be seniors.
The Wildcats also have rising pitching talent that includes Brooke Coster, who will be a freshman, and Meghan Kimberling and Jaylah Squire, who will be eighth-graders.
Barr said her team wanted to continue what’s sort of become a tradition at Ninety Six for defending champions.
“About every state championship at Ninety Six has been won back-to-back,” Barr said. “We were looking forward to doing that, too.”