During last Friday’s 35-7 win for Greenwood over Laurens at J.W. Babb Stadium, fans broke many of Greenwood District 50’s social distancing guidelines.
In the south end of the home stands, where the Greenwood student section normally forms, a crowd of students gathered close to one another watching the game. Most did not wear face masks or stand 6 feet apart.
A similar section formed in the away stands on the opposite side, with people standing in close proximity.
The District 50 social distancing guidelines require masks to be worn at all times and for social distancing to be adhered. The guidelines also state, “No student section.” The District is allowing 2,250 fans into football games at J.W. Babb Stadium this season.
Asked by email if District 50 had been aware of these apparent violations or if any steps were taken Friday night to ensure they could be followed, District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves wrote, “Greenwood High School and the district are aware of some of the guidelines that may not have been followed during the Laurens game last Friday night. While this information was communicated to our school, the visiting team, and our community, it is important to note that this was our first high school regular season football game utilizing the new SCHSL rules. We realize that there will be areas that need to be improved for future home games. The district and school will continue working together to review and enhance our plans for future home games.”
Responding to a question asking whether District 50 will change or adjust its guidelines, the District responded, “We are currently reviewing our plans to see if adjustments need to be made to assist with social distancing guidelines.”
Despite multiple public address announcements near the end of the game notifying those in attendance to leave the stadium immediately after the game, a large crowd of people stood in the north end of the stadium near the concession stand and football locker room.
Asked about this apparent violation of the guidelines, District 50 responded, “As always, we will continue to review and evaluate our guidelines to ensure that we have a plan which provides our fans with the best & safest experience.”
As football season has started at colleges and high schools across the nation, many schools have had issues with its attendees eschewing social distancing measures.
Hundreds broke social distancing guidelines at the University of South Carolina’s season-opening win Saturday against Tennessee, The State newspaper reported. Students were seen gathering closely in the stands at the game, and Columbia Police told the newspaper three citations and four warnings were issued at residences.
Reports have also shown that social distancing guidelines have also been violated at many other college and high school football games.