Coming into the first game of the season, Greenwood senior Jaylin Tolbert had no shortage of motivation.
For starters, the pressure is on a little more than most seasons, with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the “play every play like your last” adage some imminence.
On top of that, Tolbert received his first Division I offer earlier in the week when Charleston Southern extended him an offer.
“You’re supposed to play each practice like it’s your last practice,” Tolbert said. “You never know when it could be your last practice and you never know when stuff could go wrong. I just take it as every day is another opportunity to get better.”
Tolbert is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Week for Week 1. He rushed for 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns, plus one passing touchdown, in the Eagles’ 35-7 win to open the season against Laurens.
Tolbert took off on 42- and 20-yard dashes to set up touchdown drives. He tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ahmari Coats in the second quarter.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said Tolbert reminds him of Duane Martin, who Liner coached last year at Laurens. Martin is now a freshman playing at Louisville.
“Jaylin’s very similar to that in ability,” Liner said. “He’s a guy that can literally take a game over. In a lot of instances Friday night, he did just that.”
While Tolbert will line up under center for the Eagles, he’s being recruited as a wide receiver.
Liner initially had some trouble deciding which position to place Tolbert, as the rest of the team’s senior class has plenty of capable players at many positions. He decided on Tolbert as quarterback to maximize his effect on a game.
“He’s probably not a quarterback,” Liner said. “But he’s the best player we have on offense. We just felt like all of that should run through him. We could put him at wideout, we could put him at running back, we could put him anywhere. But we just thought why not put him somewhere where he touches the ball every play?”
With Greenwood’s new option offense, Tolbert is having to make a big adjustment from last season’s pro-style spread offense under Dan Pippin. He showed Friday night that the transition is going smoothly.
“Coach Liner knows what he’s doing,” Tolbert said. “My job is to catch onto it and just roll with it. It’s coming along good and I’m liking it.”