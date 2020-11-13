Sarah Ellen Johnson continued to etch her name into the school record books this season.
The standout Greenwood High senior swimmer set two school records at the Class 4A state championship meet last month. She finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.38, and she placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.67 to wrap up a historic career with the Eagles.
"It means a lot to me to break those school records, especially in my senior year," Johnson said. "I've been swimming for Greenwood since I was in the seventh grade, so breaking those records is some validation to show all of the hard work I try to put into this sport every day. It definitely means a lot."
Johnson is this year's Index-Journal Player of the Year in girls swimming. She will end her high school career with three school records. She also has the Eagles' best finish in the 500-yard freestyle, which she set last season.
"She has created a legacy here with the team and with all of her records," Greenwood coach Amy Weiser said. "There's no doubt that we will be talking about Sarah Ellen for seasons to come. She's a really well-rounded swimmer. What's great about having her on the team was that no matter what event I put her in, she's going to perform really well."
The swim season never stops for Johnson, who's a member of Team Greenville, a year-round competitive swim club. Although there was some uncertainty about a fall high school swim season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said she was grateful for the opportunity to swim in her senior year for Greenwood.
"Just to have the season and be able to make it back to the state meet was an honor in itself," Johnson said. "I'm very proud of what I accomplished this year, and I couldn't have done it without my parents or teammates or coaches. GHS swimming has meant the world to me, and there's definitely a strong family atmosphere I'll miss a lot."
Johnson said she's planning on swimming in college and has looked at several swim programs in North Carolina, including Mars Hill and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Weiser said replacing Johnson's production next season will be a tall task.
"Sarah Ellen is such a strong, well-rounded swimmer, and she works so hard," Weiser said. "She's dedicated to the sport, and you really see that pay off. We'll all be so sad to see her go, but we're really proud of all she's done. She was really lovely to work with and was always an inspiration to other swimmers on the team."