During the 2020 preseason, Greenwood football coach Chris Liner pulled Jaylin Tolbert aside and discussed the team’s plans for the season.
Tolbert had already paid a recruiting visit to South Carolina and had a few other big schools eyeing him. However, some of those schools wanted Tolbert to play safety, a position at which even the versatile Tolbert had hardly lined up.
“I finally went up to him and said, ‘Son, if we don’t have you playing quarterback, we’re not going to win,’” Liner said. “He looked at me and said, ‘I’m good with that. Don’t worry about it, just do what we have to do.’
“When he told me that that day, that’s all I needed to know about him. This kid is humbling himself a little bit. He’s doing what’s best for others. He’s being a servant leader. You don’t see a lot of that anymore, and that’s why he’s sitting where he is now.”
So Tolbert touched the ball as much as possible, starring at quarterback as Greenwood wound up a Region 2-4A co-champion.
Tolbert fulfilled one of his biggest life goals on Wednesday’s Early Signing Day, signing to play at Georgia State.
“For me, being young dreaming about this moment, for it to finally happen and being a step closer to my dream, it’s amazing,” Tolbert said. “It’s the best opportunity I have had and I’m just hoping there’s more to come.”
Tolbert rushed for 797 yards and eight touchdowns. He passed for 462 yards and five touchdowns. He led Greenwood to an overtime loss in the first round of the playoffs.
Accepting the quarterback position wasn’t a difficult choice, Tolbert said.
“At the end of the day, I think I’m just at the point where it’s not about me anymore,” Tolbert said. “It might be my future, but for us to win and for us to get how far we’ve gotten and what it took for me to be quarterback, I would do it 100 times. I love putting the team before myself.”
At Georgia State, Tolbert will join fellow Greenwood High grad Sam Pinckney in the wide receiver corps. Tolbert played receiver sparingly his junior year, and will adjust to the position as he steps to the next level.
Liner also has connections with the Georgia State coaching staff, having known Panthers coaches Shawn Elliott, Josh Stepp, Brad Glenn for many years.
“I think he’s (Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott) extremely excited, and he should be,” Liner said. “They’re getting a steal with this young man. He is uber-talented. I think he’s going to fit in great and do really good things in Atlanta.”
Tolbert said he will always cherish his time at Greenwood High.
“It’s so many memories from when I first started to now,” Tolbert said. “From seeing the other guys that were here before me, now it’s my turn. There’s a lot that I won’t forget about this school. I wouldn’t trade this school for any other. All the teammates, coaches, teachers, principals here, they are all like family. I’m thankful for every one of them. I’ll always be an Eagle.”