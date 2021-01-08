Greenwood’s football team saw something of a rebirth this season. New coach Chris Liner and his staff injected some new energy, which coincided well with the school dropping to Class 4A.
At the forefront of that rebirth was the Eagles’ leader and quarterback, Jaylin Tolbert.
Tolbert is the 2020 Joe Anderson Player of the Year. His explosive running, accurate passing and leadership placed him among the best players in the state of South Carolina this fall.
Tolbert earned the award after guiding the Eagles to a Region 2-4A co-championship. He passed for 462 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 797 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tolbert is set to play college football at Georgia State.
Chris Liner named
J.W. “Pinky” Babb
Coach of the YearLiner, the first Greenwood native to be named Greenwood High’s football coach, inherited a team that went 6-5 last season and scraped into the playoffs, only to exit in the first round.
Liner has won the J.W. “Pinky” Babb Coach of the Year award for his first-year success at Greenwood. Liner went 4-3 in his first season and won a share of the Region 2-4A title.
With several new additions of Greenwood alums on his coaching staff, Liner turned things around in 2020. His triple option offense allowed several running backs to flourish and allowed the team’s defense time to make its mark in every game.
Greenwood fell in overtime to South Pointe in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Among many changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 playoffs were condensed and only two teams qualified for the playoffs from each region.
Ethan Syswerda wins
Greenwood Touchdown Club Comeback AwardIt’s incredible that Ninety Six senior Ethan Syswerda saw the field this season.
Syswerda missed all of last season after a horrific injury suffered in the first game of 2019. He broke his tibia, fibula, part of his ankle and sustained tears to ligaments.
His doctor told his parents he had never seen an injury like it before. Syswerda had a plate, pins and screws inserted and did not bear weight on the leg for 100 days.
Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said he did not think Syswerda would be able to play this season. But Syswerda completed a yearlong rehab to start every game this season. Syswerda played offensive line, linebacker, defensive end and some special teams.
Grant Reagin earns
Index-Journal Academic AwardGreenwood kicker Grant Reagin had one of the best school years in the Lakelands on and off the field.
Reagin is in the top 5% of his class at Greenwood High. He has a GPA of 5.152 and an SAT score of 1290 and received all A’s his entire high school career.
On the field, Reagin is the second kicker in school history to make every extra point attempt, nailing 33 of 33 in 2020. Reagin made two of three field goal attempts and converted four onside kick attempts. Reagin tore his ACL last season and recovered in time to play every game in 2020.
Cade Liner wins
Carroll Sexton
Sportsmanship AwardCade Liner, Greenwood coach Chris Liner’s son, made a difficult change ahead of his senior year. Cade left Laurens, where he played for three years prior to 2020, and joined his father at Greenwood High. The timing of Cade’s move was difficult, with Chris taking the Greenwood job right before his senior year, but Cade served as another experienced leader of a large senior class.
Cade was instrumental to the Eagles’ defense toward the end of region play. He started at safety in Greenwood’s 50-27 win against Greenwood to claim a share of the region title.