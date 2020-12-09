Another Greenwood High standout is headed to Atlanta.
Jaylin Tolbert, who played quarterback this fall for the Eagles and led the team in rushing yards, passing yards and touchdowns, committed Monday to Georgia State.
Tolbert will play wide receiver at Georgia State. He played quarterback primarily each of the past two years in high school, but spent some time his junior year at receiver.
“I just wanted to go somewhere where I felt like I would be useful and I would have the best college experience, not only as an athlete but as a student as well,” Tolbert said. “I had talks with myself and my mentors and my coaches and I had talks with the Lord himself. I prayed every night about it and I came to a decision.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Tolbert also had offers from Stetson, Savannah State, Lenoir-Rhyne and Charleston Southern. He went on a recruiting visit at South Carolina prior to his senior season, but his recruiting process slowed considerably thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA’s extended dead period.
Tolbert said he received the call from Georgia State assistant coach Josh Stepp, who extended him an offer. He plans to study nutrition in college, and he was pleased to find out the school offers it as a major.
Nutrition has been an important part of Tolbert’s journey through high school, too. He struggled mightily with injuries early on, breaking his collarbone his sophomore year and later struggling with shin splints.
Tolbert credits a change to a vegetarian diet this year for his ability to stay healthy. He said eating healthy, whole foods and no meat has made him feel “10 times better.”
“I always wanted to study nutrition and good things to put in your body and how it affects things,” Tolbert said. “How it affects the body and just living a healthy lifestyle. It’s always something I want to study and read about and take into my life as well and hopefully help others with it too. And I can just be a living example of how eating healthy or going vegetarian really helps you not only as a person but as an athlete as well.”
At Georgia State, Tolbert will join former high school teammate Sam Pinckney. Pinckney played wide receiver at Greenwood and graduated in 2017.
Pinckney had an outstanding 2020 season, starting at receiver and hauling in 36 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns.
“With me and Sam working out most of the summertime, I really see how much work he’s put in and he’s influenced me a lot,” Tolbert said. “With me going there with him and rejoining that bond that we had, it feels amazing. I talked to him before the offer even came.”