Energetic and studious, two of the many words that Greenwood High School head coach Howard Green would use when describing Hampton Goldman.
During the eight years Green has gotten to know the senior, he said Goldman’s approach to the game has led him to another dominating season, where he has only lost one match.
“He’s really a real good student of the game so he wants to you know learn the parts and the details that he can improve upon what he’s trying to do,” Green said. “His work ethic is just off the chain.”
Green said Goldman has the ability to learn on the fly while he is on the court. He said that if there is a better shot or a better approach to defeat an opponent, Goldman will master that approach, maintaining a strategic advantage every time he is on the court.
“[I’m] probably on the court about 25 hours a week,” Goldman said. “I feel that’s a really big aspect of the game is the amount of hours you put into it. I’ll go home and watch videos of myself playing or I’ll watch the pros play because it is good to learn from the best.”
Goldman’s ability to mimic some of the top players in the world has begun to make its way onto the court. For instance, during a set point, Goldman raced back to the baseline to return a lofted ball that went over his head.
Rather than give up on the play or swing blindly at the ball, Goldman had the presence of mind to hit the ball between his legs, just like his favorite player, Roger Federer.
“The good thing about that was before that I actually had been practicing that,” Goldman said. “When the ball goes over your head and they loft it, it’s tough, most of the time, they’re gonna close into the net so it’s hard to kind of get around and lob it back. I just tried to go for it. It was something fun to do, having fun with the game even in practice because it’s great to have fun.”
Aside from copying his moves, Goldman has also tried to develop Federer’s calm and collected demeaner, especially during high-pressure situations.
I just take it one point at a time in the big pressure moments and try to just focus on winning that one point,” Goldman said. “I don’t want to think too ahead of myself or I don’t want to still be thinking about a shot I missed two points ago that was crucial.”
For a player who picked up the game in the seventh grade, Goldman has become a key piece for the Eagles this season and will look to continue his success as the state tournament approaches.
“If we could all have work ethic like [Goldman], we’d all be No. 1 in the world,” Green said.