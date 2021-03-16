Dalen Boyles might have gotten a late start with Greenwood’s boys basketball team, but he proved early on in his junior year he was capable of carrying the load for the Eagles.
In last season’s rivalry game against Laurens, Boyles found all the confidence he needed, erupting for a career-high 27 points in a home victory. It was a rewarding performance for Boyles, who joined Greenwood’s varsity team when there were only three games left in his sophomore season.
“That was my breakout game right there,” Boyles said. “That will always be my favorite memory.”
Heading into this season as a senior, Boyles was tasked with doing even more offensively after the graduation of Alex Cunningham and other key players.
Boyles continued his rise, delivering a career-best season that earned him Class 4A all-state honors.
Boyles is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in boys basketball.
He averaged 18.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game and 2.4 steals per game.
“I already knew coming into the season that I was going to have to carry a bigger load than I had in my junior year,” Boyles said. “Being the focal point of the offense and just knowing that I had to deliver night in and night out, I knew that’d be pressure on me, but I just worked my tail off every day, every chance I got.”
Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said he’s been impressed with Boyles’ steady improvement in the past two-plus seasons.
“It was tremendous growth for a first-year varsity player in his junior season after those few games as a sophomore,” Stevens said. “The potential has always been there, and it all carried right over into his senior year. He’s just a great kid and a joy to be around. He’s a hard worker that grew not only as a player, but as a person. He took a step forward in every facet.”
Stevens said he was most impressed with Boyles’ ability to become a consistent scorer this season despite constantly facing double teams.
Boyles scored 20 or more points in eight of the team’s 14 games this season. He scored a season-high 26 points twice against Emerald and Greer.
“He lit it up, and those are big games where everybody knows who he is coming in,” Stevens said. “He finished his senior year all-region and all-state, and I’m extremely proud of his progression. He came in and worked and improved in every facet of the game. I’m happy for him and the career he had here at Greenwood High.”
Boyles is hopeful for the opportunity to play at the next level. His recruiting process has been challenged because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s been in contact with several schools including Spartanburg Methodist, Gardner-Webb and Limestone.
“I’ve got a couple visits at the end of the month, and I’m just keeping the faith something will come through,” Boyles said. “It’s been a good ride at Greenwood. This past season didn’t go the way we wanted, but we were able to finish it off the right way with a win against Laurens at home.”