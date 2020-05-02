Greenwood senior Alex Cunningham committed Saturday to Erskine College’s men’s basketball team.
Cunningham earned an offer to Erskine in January and chose between the Fleet, Hiram College (Ohio), Shenandoah University (Va.) and Pfeiffer University (Tenn.).
“It was real tough, making the decision,” Cunningham said. “It just came down to making the best decision for me and my family. I will be staying close so they can come and see me play.”
Cunningham, a three-year contributor for the Eagles, made the All-Lakelands second team his junior year and the first time his senior year. He finished the 2019-20 season with 15.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.
Cunningham said he will miss the relationship he had with his coach, Kelcey Stevens, as he moves on from high school.
“Long nights working out with Coach Stevens, and early mornings,” Cunningham said. “Him really letting me blossom into the player I am.”
The coronavirus outbreak became a pandemic a few weeks after the high school basketball season ended, and the shutdown across the country kept Cunningham from making some visits.
“It really did (affect me) because I had to miss some visits,” Cunningham said. “I got virtual visits online and things like that. But I didn’t get to do all the things I could normally do.”
Cunningham joins Andrew Weir (Ninety Six), Adam Weir (Ninety Six) Caleb Hinzman (Greenwood Christian) and John Timmons (Lighthouse Christian School) as Lakelands products on the Erskine roster.