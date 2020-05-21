After putting together one of the most successful wrestling careers in Greenwood High history, senior Jaqion Williams signed Thursday with Limestone College.
“I’m just looking forward to furthering my education and hopefully achieving some wrestling milestones while I’m there,” Williams said. “It feels like a place where I can go and succeed.”
Williams, a six-year starter, qualified for the individual state wrestling championships four times.
He earned his 150th career win in his senior season and ranks second to Steven Crowder in all-time wins at Greenwood.
This past season, Williams helped Greenwood capture a share of the Region 1-5A title for the first time and win its first playoff match in school history when it defeated Blythewood.
His production will be difficult to replace, but Williams said he’s confident Greenwood will continue its success.
“I think they’ll still be in great shape,” Williams said. “They’ve got some guys coming back that could be really good.”