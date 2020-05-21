Throughout his senior wrestling season, Antonio Collins had one real goal.
Not to win the state title, or reach a certain amount of wins, though.
“This entire year, my only goal really was to get a takedown on Jaqion (Williams),” Collins said. “In the process of doing that, I got better.”
That goal was reached this season, and so was Collins’ opportunity to extend his wrestling career. He signed Thursday with St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Williams signed on the same day with Limestone College.
“When I started, I really didn’t think this would happen,” Collins said of signing for a college. “But now, I have the opportunity to extend my wrestling career for another four years.”
Collins said he enjoyed the campus and wrestling facilities at the school.
“I like the campus, it’s nice,” Collins said. “They have a big old pond in the middle of it. I was like, ‘Maybe I can go fishing out there.’”