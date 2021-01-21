Greenwood’s wrestling season is coming to a head.
The Eagles are set to face Laurens on Monday in a match that will clearly define the team’s season. A win means Greenwood is in the dual playoffs.
The urgency of this week was evident by the look of senior wrestler Adam Clinemyer, whose black sweatshirt and sweatpants were stained with sweat during practice. As he’s trying to cut weight, Clinemyer hardly stopped moving between reps.
“We have a saying this year, which is ‘Sacrifice, Prepare and Deliver,’” Clinemyer said. “It just means in wrestling you have to sacrifice so much. You have to sacrifice cutting weight and watching what you eat, you have to sacrifice your time. It’s a sport that takes so much from you. And so you have to sacrifice everything for that and we come in here and prepare for the match. And then hopefully on Monday we will deliver.”
The Eagles are set to take on Laurens in a season-defining match, one in a which a win determines whether Greenwood will make the playoffs this season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only two teams from each region make the playoffs this season.
Mountz said his team luckily has not been affected much by the virus. The schedule has shifted to mostly weekend tournaments, where wrestlers can get in as many as five matches in one day.
“It has been crazy, but we’ve been trying to make it as normal as possible,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “We’ve gotten to have 18 matches, where some teams in the state have only gotten to have three or four matches. I’ve tried to plan it as best I can to spread those matches apart.”
Greenwood earned an encouraging win against Class 3A Powdersville last week. The team started off with several losses, but has rebounded in a big way of late.
After the team playoffs are finished, a number of Greenwood wrestlers have high expectations for individual state qualifying and the state tournament.
Last season was among the best in Greenwood’s program. Carter Anderson broke several records in a 54-0 season that saw him win the 106-pound state title. Jaqion Williams took third at state, and Antonio Collins and Clinemyer also qualified.
This season, it’s Clinemyer’s time to represent Greenwood on a big stage.
“My goal obviously is to win state this year,” Clinemyer said. “I qualified last year and didn’t do as well as I wanted, but it was my first year there. I got goals this year, though, and it’s looking good.”
Clinemyer, Raistlin Lee, Silas Lee and Ethan Richardson have been key leaders for Greenwood, Mountz said, but the attitude of the team is different this season. Since those leaders are less proven than Anderson, Mountz senses a need for them to realize their potential.
“The biggest thing would probably be getting the kids to realize what they’re capable of,” Mountz said. “Ethan Richardson, he came out and started wrestling this year. He jumped into our varsity lineup. He has kind of shaped and molded our leadership for them to be more confident in themselves. Adam is a great wrestler who will have a chance to compete for a state title. Silas and Raistlin are twins who are both great wrestlers.”