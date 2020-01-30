With a region championship still on the line, Greenwood delivered one of its most dominant showings of the season Thursday night against Laurens.
Greenwood got off to a quick start and cruised to a 58-18 win behind nine pins and a win by decision. The Eagles jumped out to a 40-0 advantage and led the entire way.
Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said it was one of the most complete outings he's seen from his team this season. Greenwood overcame injuries and early-season inconsistencies to put itself in position to win the region.
"If they wrestle like that against any team, they can beat anyone," Mountz said. "Tonight showed how good we can wrestle when we come out ready to wrestle."
With the win, Greenwood moved into a three-way tie with Laurens and J.L. Mann for first place in Region 1-5A. The teams will use a tiebreaker system to determine the region winner.
Each team will receive five points for every win it had against a Class 5A school and four points for each win against a 4A school. Teams will be docked four points for each 5A loss and three points for each 4A loss.
Mountz said he'll meet with Laurens and J.L. Mann this weekend to figure out the region winner and discover where his team will open play in the state championship dual matches next weekend.
"If we get first or second in the region, we'll get a home playoff match," Mountz said. "If we're third, we'll have to travel. It could still end up any way."
The Eagles won the first seven matches of the night before the Raiders won by decision in the 160-pound weight class. Laurens' other wins came on a pin at 195, a win by decision at 225 and a forfeit at 285.
Greenwood seniors Jaqion Williams and Antonio Collins each recorded pins on Senior Night. Williams' 163 career wins rank second all-time in school history. Collins, who joined the team last season, saw his role increase in his final season and has made a significant impact for the Eagles.
"I'm proud of the work I put in during the offseason to get better," Collins said. "I haven't missed a single day of practice or workouts since I started wrestling. I feel like the work I put in is the reason I'm as good as I am now."
Greenwood will now await its seeding for the state championship. The Eagles have never won a playoff match as a team, but they appear to be peaking at the right time as they enter the playoffs.
"We've got to go into the playoffs like this," Mountz said. "It would be really nice to be able to win that first playoff match as a team and move on to the second round.
"When I started five, six years ago, I told the kids we were going to set high expectations. They've took it and ran with it. The kids have set the standard, and it showed tonight. They've just got to keep wrestling like they did tonight."