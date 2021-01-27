Greenwood sent off its six seniors in a memorable way Wednesday night, defeating crosstown rival Emerald 51-27 in the final match before both teams enter region tournaments.
“Tonight everybody did a great job and our seniors really stepped up,” Greenwood assistant coach Wesley McNeely said. “I wish we had gotten a match for Adam Clinemyer but they bumped the weight, that’s part of the strategy of wrestling.”
Greenwood head coach Nick Mountz was out Wednesday night because he was in quarantine.
“Coach Mountz has been with some of those kids for six years, but because of the situation we are in with COVID, he was in quarantine,” McNeely said. ‘We gave him a video feed so he could watch it live. I’m sure he’s throwing pillows around his house right now. He trusted the coaching staff, we trust in him. We did the best thing we could with the kids, moving people and getting them to weights they need to be.”
Greenwood’s Raistlin Lee, Andrew Perkins, Ethan Richardson, Aajia Jones and Jacob Laughlin won their matches by pin. Silas Lee beat Ryan Anderson by 6-2 decision in the 145-pound match.
The most exciting match of the night was Emerald 160-pounder Justin Goode’s win over Dax Seaborn by 13-10 decision. Goode came from behind in the third period with a reversal to win.
“I don’t know what to say, other than Justin wrestles with a lot of heart and he never gives up,” Emerald coach Andy Wright said.
Emerald will host its region tournament Friday, then will also host the All-Lakelands tournament Monday. Both events, however, will not allow any spectators.
Greenwood will have its region tournament Saturday at Eastside. The Eagles qualified for the dual playoffs by finishing second in Region 2-4A and will wrestle in the first round on Feb. 13.
Greenwood 51, Emerald 27
138 — Adam Clinemyer (G) won by forfeit
145 — Silas Lee (G) defeated Ryan Anderson by 6-2 decision
152 — Raistlin Lee (G) defeated Jabari Span-Jones by pin
160 — Justin Goode (E) defeated Dax Seaborn by 13-10 decision
170 — Andrew Perkins (G) defeated Ryan Holloway by pin
182 — Ethan Richardson (G) defeated Malachi Conway by pin
195 — Jaylen Foster (E) defeated Anderius English by pin
220 — OPEN
285 — Cameron Gordon (E) defeated Bryson Peppers by pin
106 — Aajia Jones (G) defeated Brandon Martin by pin
113 — Jacob Laughlin (G) defeated Dawson Sieburg by pin
120 — Jacob Cecil (E) won by forfeit
126 — Logan Kilgus (G) won by forfeit
132 — OPEN