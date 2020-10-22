Last week’s win at Greenville brought with it the usual implications, feelings and celebrations of a season-defining win that catapults a team toward a strong playoff run.
Only problem is, the regular season isn’t even close to finished yet.
So, now what?
The Eagles have three weeks left this season, and this week brings another strange paradigm to the 2020 season: an ultra-competitive homecoming matchup that means nothing in the standings.
Greenwood takes on Boiling Springs, which is ranked 10th in the state in Class 5A. The Eagles are No. 6 in Class 4A.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said his goal this week to get every player on the roster into the game. Even with non-region games at the end of the year, there is still an opportunity to establish depth.
“Normally in the preseason and non-region games you’re able to establish some depth,” Liner said. “Having all the games that meant the most at the beginning, you really couldn’t do that. You couldn’t afford to run your backup quarterback out there for a couple series or run your backup safety out there for a couple series. That’s one of the things we’re going to do tomorrow, for better or for worse, and our Greenwood fans understand.”
Greenwood fans should have their eyes on the Laurens at Greer game on Friday night. If Greer loses that game, Greenwood will take sole possession of the Region 2-4A championship. The Eagles already have a share of the title alongside Greer and Greenville, and that will stand if Greer wins today.
Boiling Springs enters the game coming off a 63-0 win against Fort Mill. The Bulldogs are 3-1, with their only loss coming in the first week of the season, 33-23 to Gaffney.
Two of the state’s top safety recruits are on Boiling Springs’ roster. Caden Sullivan is a 6-foot-1 senior committed to App State, and senior Dre Pinckney is committed to Coastal Carolina.
Greenwood made several changes in last week’s win against Greenville, including moving coordinators from the press box to the sideline and going no-huddle on offense.
Liner said those changes are here to stay, and helped clean up a lot of confusion from earlier this season, especially in the Eagles’ only loss, 34-17 to Greer.
“Those are things that don’t really rear their ugly head when you’re winning, but they reared their ugly head against Greer.” Liner said.