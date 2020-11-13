Plenty of excuses could be made about this season, what with the irregular schedule, lack of spring and summer practices and tempered-down home-field atmospheres.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner no longer wants to entertain any of those excuses.
Not that he ever did. But Liner, like all other coaches, certainly recognized from the beginning the unprecedented challenges of playing a football season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Greenwood prepares for its biggest game of the season this week — a first-round playoff tilt between region champions at South Pointe — Liner pointed out that the attitude among his players has been steady.
“I think they’re ready,” Liner said. “I haven’t seen that all year, any nervousness about who the opponent is. We’re starting to get that vibe back that this is Greenwood, South Carolina, we shouldn’t be afraid to play anyone.”
Senior quarterback Jaylin Tolbert flashed a wide grin as he walked off at the end of practice Thursday, fired up by one of Liner’s signature gameday eve speeches that would have anyone ready to run through a brick wall.
“I’m excited,” Tolbert said. “We’ve just been working so hard since the summer, with the limited amount of time we had. We didn’t know if this was going to happen. I’m ready to see what we’re going to do tomorrow.”’
Greenwood’s original, pre-COVID schedule included games against an elite Georgia school, four-time Class 5A state champ Dutch Fork and two more Class 5A teams. The schedule was intentionally difficult, meant to get Greenwood acclimated to an even higher level than it would stand to face in the playoffs.
That non-region slate got mostly scrapped, and the Eagles have now been in a three-week lull that included a bye week brought on by a cancellation and an unchallenging win against Emerald. The difference in the Eagles’ last close game, a 27-23 loss to Boiling Springs on Oct. 23, was four Greenwood turnovers.
South Pointe, the alma mater of NFL stars Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney, is a powerhouse in the state during the past two decades. The Stallions are coached by former Dallas Cowboys linebacker and South Pointe alum DeVonte Holloman.
The Gene Cathcart-coached Greenwood Eagles defeated South Pointe 35-30 in the 2012 Upper State championship. Greenwood won the state title a week later 31-24 in overtime against the other Rock Hill school, Northwestern.
The Stallions boast Division I talent in cornerback Quan Peterson, a junior with offers from Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Liberty, and South Carolina commit O’Mega Blake at wide receiver.
The Stallions have scored at least three touchdowns in all but one game this season. They won Region 3-4A with a 4-0 record and have losses to Class 5A teams Dutch Fork and Northwestern.
Liner said his team’s defense has played well enough to win nearly every game, but the same strength on offense hasn’t always been there. Preventing turnovers will be key, especially on a grass field at South Pointe that will likely remain wet and muddy.
“They have a grass field and it doesn’t drain well,” Liner said. “There is a really good chance that that field is going to be a swamp. That’s going to be key to the game, is us playing clean, especially with exchanges and pitches.”