After a decorated senior season with the Eagles’ track and field team, Greenwood standout Isaiah Thomas signed Wednesday to join Coastal Carolina’s program.
“It’s a long-lost dream, and I’m just happy that I worked hard enough to get there,” Thomas said. “A lot of people want to be in my spot, so I’m just thankful God blessed me. I look forward to getting my education and moving on with my track career.”
Coastal Carolina was the first school to offer Thomas, and he said that was one reason he decided to sign with the Chanticleers.
“The Coastal coach (Karl Goodman) was a very nice coach,” Thomas said. “He checked on me throughout the season to see how I was doing. I knew it was the right place to go just from the bottom of my heart and my mind.”
In his final season with Greenwood, Thomas captured a state championship in the 4x400 relay after the Eagles set a state record with a time of 3:21.44.
Thomas also finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.77.
After his junior season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas said winning a state title in his senior year will always stick out as one of his favorite memories at Greenwood.
“After six hard years, I’m a state champ,” Thomas said. “I’ll always appreciate that. It was do or die this year after last season was canceled. When you get on that podium after working hard all year, it just felt good. You get to leave high school with that mark.”