ROCK HILL — The same Achilles’ heel that has plagued Greenwood all year reared up in the biggest game of the season.
Despite an outstanding performance from Greenwood’s defense, and a steady output from the offense, fumbles doomed Greenwood in a 34-31 double overtime loss to South Pointe in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Eagles committed five fumbles, losing three. While the Eagles didn’t lose a fumble in the most crucial moments of the game, the lost possessions zapped a clear advantage in other areas of the game.
“We’re a good football team when we don’t turn the ball over,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “Our defense played their butts off. We’re a good team, but you put the ball on the ground that many times – and it’s nobody’s fault. It’s our fault for not teaching them how to handle the ball properly. It’s my fault. It sucks, too, because we’re a better football team than that. I don’t really know what to say other than that.”
The season that could have never happened because of the coronavirus pandemic excruciatingly came to an end as Greenwood watched an 8-point lead vanish in the final three minutes.
South Pointe quarterback Zaveion McCorey hit USC commit O’Mega Blake for a 64-yard passing touchdown in the final three minutes of the game. Greenwood advanced the ball to South Pointe’s 35-yard line, but couldn’t score as the game headed to overtime at 21-21.
McCorey completed a game-winning touchdown pass in the second overtime, which brought the Stallions the win.
Each team scored a touchdown to start overtime. Greenwood kicker Grant Reagin made an 18-yarder as South Pointe took possession for the game-winning drive.
A switch of personnel for South Pointe made the difference in the second half. The Stallions’ Nebanye Moore played at quarterback in the first half, but McCorey entered in the second half and passed the ball more accurately.
Greenwood’s defense turned in an excellent showing, finishing two goal-line stands, one in which South Pointe unsuccessfully went for it on fourth down and one in which the Stallions missed a field goal. KJ Makins and Cade Liner had interceptions.
The Eagles led 14-6 after the first quarter after an 81-yard passing touchdown from Jaylin Tolbert to Ahmari Coats. South Pointe capitalized on a Greenwood fumble to start the second quarter and scored on a 13-yard pass from Nebanye Moore to Rayner.
Greenwood outgained South Pointe with 429 yards to 319. The Eagles racked up 344 rushing yards to South Pointe’s 54.
A senior class of more than 20 for Greenwood will move on from the program. The class included nearly all of the Eagles’ top contributors this season, and it was a class of players with high expectations throughout their high school careers.
Liner said he was told before he returned to GHS as the head coach that he’d have trouble coaching the existing group of players at the school. In his experience, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Those are a group of high-character kids that have been raised right,” Liner said. “Everybody wanted to say when I first came back home that these kids weren’t good kids. That is a lie. These kids are awesome kids. Our senior class may be the best senior class I’ve ever been around. And they don’t deserve (having their season end). I hate that I didn’t have them all four years.”
Greenwood finished the season with a 4-3 record. The Eagles were co-region champions in Region 2-4A.
Game Summary
Greenwood 14 7 0 0 10 — 31
South Pointe 6 7 0 8 13 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
SP – Colin Karhu 43 FG
G – Jyrea Martin 17 run (Grant Reagin kick)
SP – Karhu 29 FG
G – Ahmari Coats 81 pass from Jaylin Tolbert (Reagin kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SP – Caleb Rayner 13 pass from Nebanye Moore (Karhu kick)
G – Tolbert 1 run (Reagin kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SP – O’Mega Blake 64 pass from Zaveion McCorey (Nygel Moore run)
OVERTIME
SP – Nygel Moore 6 run (Karhu kick)
G – KJ Scott 4 run (Reagin kick)
SECOND OVERTIME
G – Reagin 18 FG
SP – Rayner 9 pass from McCorey
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – G: Jaylin Tolbert 18-68, Jyrea Martin 10-75, Isaiah Thomas 1-4, KJ Makins 3-13, Tamaje Aiken 2-(-2), Carlos Norman 6-39, Chris Simmons 7-26. SP: Nebanye Moore 2-(-1), Nygel Moore 5-38, Caleb Rayner 2-33.
Passing – G: Jaylin Tolbert 1-5-0-81. SP: Nebanye Moore 6-15-1-85, Zaveion McCorey 6-10-1-22, O’Mega Blake 1-1-0-42.
Receiving – G: Ahmari Coats 1-81. SP: Caleb Rayner 4-48, O’Mega Blake 2-91, Jayrin Hemphill 5-38.
Records: Greenwood 4-3; South Pointe 6-2