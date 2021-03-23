Two soft grounders up the middle were the only times Greenwood pitcher Aubrey Holland was challenged all night against Eastside.
Holland recorded the out on both plays and dominated in the circle as the freshman tossed a five-inning perfect game Tuesday in Greenwood’s 10-0 victory.
Holland struck out 12 batters in the region-opening win.
“Any time you can face the minimum and get out with a win, that’s always a great feat,” Greenwood softball coach Gerald Gates said. “Aubrey works really, really hard, as do all of our pitchers and catchers. After I congratulated her, I reminded her of the team behind her and the defense she can rely on when she needs. There’s no superstars on this team. Everybody plays together and they get along well.”
Holland has pitched 10 innings through Greenwood’s first two games and hasn’t allowed a run.
Gates said Holland can be challenging to gauge early on in her starts because of the limited number of warmup pitches she throws, but he saw her quickly make an adjustment in the first inning.
“Aubrey doesn’t take a lot of warmup up pitches, and that’s just Aubrey, but she was missing outside a lot in the first,” Gates said. “She missed a couple inside, but she made the adjustment and did a great job of placing her pitches and keeping (Eastside) out of their comfort zone.”
Holland struck out the first eight batters she faced and got all the support she needed in the first inning. Zoey Montgomery scored on Kayleigh Doerflein’s sacrifice fly and Holland scored on an RBI single from Micah Tate.
Greenwood scored in every inning and won the game on a 10-run mercy rule in the fifth. Tate, Montgomery, Kiersten Helms and Mattison Dickenson all had multiple hits for the Eagles.
Holland said opening Region 2-4A play with a win at home should set the tone for Greenwood this season.
“We came out here with a positive attitude and positive energy and we just need to keep that going,” Holland said. “I felt pretty good about the way I pitched. I had some minor hiccups but I just tried to battle. It was also good to get those runs. We never gave up and I felt like my teammates had my back every step of the way.”