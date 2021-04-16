After entering the week on a two-game losing streak, Greenwood continued to bounce back in region play Friday as it cruised to an 11-0 win over Greenville.
The Eagles needed just five innings to defeat the Raiders and complete the sweep. Greenwood defeated Greenville 13-1 Tuesday night.
“It’s always big to get a sweep in region play because it lets you know you’re in the mix for the region title and a playoff spot,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “That’s been our goal from day one, to qualify for the playoffs and win a region title. I challenged the girls this week to win every inning you can, and for the most part, we did a pretty good job of that.”
The Eagles scored in every inning and tallied 11 hits to back freshman starter Aubrey Holland. Senior Micah Tate went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Zoey Montgomery, Allyson Kilgus and Amiya Young also had multi-hit games.
Holland continued to dazzle in the circle, recording 11 strikeouts in five shutout innings.
“Aubrey was very sharp tonight throwing pitches where we wanted them,” Gates said. “We were very pleased with her effort. Our catcher (Montgomery) does a great job of keeping her level-headed.”
Greenwood improved to 3-0 in Region 2-4A and is tied for first with Greer. They’ll face each other twice next week.
As the Eagles prepare for a two-game set that could potentially decide the region’s champion, Gates said he’s encouraged by the program’s progression this season.
“The potential of this team has been very good, and we feel like we’ve got a shot at the region title,” Gates said. “We’re just going to try and get better every day. That is our goal, and it’s been a while since Greenwood won a region title. We’re looking to try and change that this year.”