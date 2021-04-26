Greenwood stepped away from region play Monday but couldn’t find any momentum as it suffered an 11-0 loss to North Augusta in five innings.
North Augusta batted around twice and put together two big innings to pull away early. The Eagles allowed six runs in the first inning and five runs in the second as they suffered their second consecutive loss and first shutout of the season.
“Not a good start for us tonight getting ourselves in a hole like that,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “We had some mental issues tonight where we didn’t start out well, but this team still didn’t quit and kept fighting.”
Greenwood also suffered its first run-rule loss this year. Gates said scheduling challenging, non-region teams such as North Augusta — which improved to 19-2 on the season — can only help his group grow as it prepares to jump back into region play next week.
“All it can do is help us in the playoffs, which is what we’re looking to do,” Gates said. “It can only help us. You don’t want to go into the playoffs mercy-ruling everybody, which is pretty much what we were doing early in the season. You want to have some challenges and you want to know where you stand defensively, and we’re finding that out. It gives us focus and gives us ideas of things we need correct.”
Greenwood freshman catcher Zoey Montgomery paced the Eagles’ offense with two of the team’s three hits on the night.
Montgomery, who’s been instrumental in pitcher Aubrey Holland’s continued improvement in the circle, moved to the top of the order recently and has provided a spark for the offense.
“We’ve moved her to that leadoff spot because she has done such a great job of putting the bat on the ball,” Gates said. “Heck, the kid’s batting over .500 for the season, so you want to get her as many at-bats as you can. Our job is to make sure we can move her around and score her. We moved the runner a couple times tonight, but we’ve got to find those big hits moving forward.”