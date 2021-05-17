Another strong pitching performance helped Greenwood stay within striking distance Monday against Easley, but the Green Wave pushed two runs across in extra innings as the Eagles suffered a season-ending, 3-1 loss.
The game went into extras tied at 1-1 before Easley put together a two-run eighth inning to pull away. Easley scored on a fielder’s choice and added a run on an RBI double down the left-field line to eliminate Greenwood from the Class 4A playoffs.
Greenwood suffered a 2-1 road loss to Indian Land in Saturday’s first round.
“When it’s your last game of the season, all you want to be able to say is that they played well,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “It went extra innings, and they played hard. We just didn’t make the plays at the end that we needed to make, and, hopefully, that’ll be a learning experience for the younger ones.
“The sad part is for the seniors, who we recognized at the beginning of the game. I hate it for them and would’ve loved for them to play one more game, but it just wasn’t meant to be tonight.”
The Eagles scored their only run of the night on a sacrifice fly from KD Helms in the fourth inning.
Freshman pitcher Aubrey Holland had another solid showing in the circle, striking out seven batters in eight innings of work.
“Aubrey did a very good job of pitching it where we wanted it and throwing strikes,” Gates said. “She stayed ahead in the count, and that’s exactly what you want her to do. It’s just hats off to Easley, who did a great job of finally taking her outside pitch and putting it down the line. They earned it and deserved to move on.”
It’s still been quite a turnaround for Greenwood, which captured a share of the Region 2-4A championship for the first time in recent memory.
Gates said he’s hopeful the building blocks have been put in place for the Eagles, who will return several young, talented starters next season.
“This program a few years ago wasn’t winning but one or two games each season, so the goal was to get ourselves back to the Greenwood softball team we knew we could have,” Gates said. “The region championship was one of the goals we set forth, and we achieved it. I know the girls are happy about that, and now the younger ones need to build on this to go to the next level.”