Greenwood took an early one-run lead but Greer’s persistent lineup remained steady as the Eagles suffered a 6-3 loss and their first region defeat of the season Friday night.
After a 5-3 road win over Greer earlier in the week, Greenwood entered the game aiming for a sweep to take a commanding lead in the Region 2-4A championship race.
Instead, the Eagles still find themselves in a tie for first place with the Yellow Jackets as region play winds down.
“You’ve got to take your hats off to Greer because they’re a very good ballclub, and we knew that when we went up there,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “They came out and did a very good job of hitting the ball and didn’t make mistakes. That was probably the difference in the ballgame.”
After Greenwood took a 1-0 lead in the first, Greer’s offense scored a run in the final six innings and put together lengthy at-bats against Greenwood starter Aubrey Holland. The Yellow Jackets also hit two home runs in the game.
“Aubrey still did a good job of hitting her spots, but they were just doing a really good job of protecting the plate,” Gates said. “That’s what good teams are able to do. I didn’t think we played bad at all tonight. We just didn’t get the hits when we needed them the most, but we’re going to be all right.”
Greenwood tied the game twice in the third and fourth innings before Greer scored three unanswered runs to pull away. Holland scored Zoey Montgomery on an RBI double in the third and KD Helms added another RBI double in the fourth to score Micah Tate.
With three region games remaining, the Eagles still control their own destiny and can claim a region title if they are able to win out.
Gates said he’s hopeful the loss to Greer can serve as fuel for his team as it prepares to wrap up region play in the coming weeks.
“I told the girls that we’ve got to get better on some things and work because it’s not over yet,” Gates said. “We’ve still got three region games, and if they can win those three region games, we’ll be hanging a banner in the gym. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re going to work and get better and try to improve on the things we didn’t do well today.”