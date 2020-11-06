Plenty has changed for both schools since the last meeting on the football field between Emerald and Greenwood.
Greenwood’s dominance hasn’t.
The Eagles cruised to a win in the crosstown rivalry, earning a 28-0 win heading into the Class 4A playoffs.
Though the game lacked a competitive edge, tickets sold out and a crowd turned out to watch the two District 50 high schools battle it out.
“I think it was important this year to maybe renew this game for a while,” Greenwood coach Liner said. “(Emerald) coach (Tad) Dubose and I talked about this before the game, just to get some excitement about football in the town. That’s important. That, to me, was the main goal. Just to get people excited about the Vikings and the Eagles again.”
Carlos Norman opened scoring for Greenwood, scampering down the left side of the field for a 40-yard rushing touchdown. The Eagles added another touchdown in the first quarter as quarterback Jaylin Tolbert hit Ahmari Coats for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Tolbert threw another touchdown pass, a 22-yard toss to Isaiah Thomas, in the second quarter.
Jyrea Martin, who finished with 59 yards on nine carries, completed scoring in the third quarter with a 16-yard rushing touchdown. The score capped a clock-draining 11-play, 81-yard march by the Eagles.
Greenwood had a touchdown pass called back by a penalty in the first half.
“We had some missed opportunities,” Liner said. “A touchdown called back and some stupid penalties. In the second half, we got the ball and did kind of what we do. We just went methodically down the field and scored. I’m proud of our defense for keeping them out of the end zone.”
Emerald struggled to generate momentum on offense, but its defense shined at times. The Vikings had four sacks.
Emerald’s best chance at scoring came in the final minute of the game. The Vikings had an 8-play drive that started on their own 29-yard line and brought them to the opposite 26. The Vikings tried a hook-and-ladder play at the end of the game, but the receiver was knocked out of bounds.
After the game, DuBose said Emerald is starting to establish its identity in his first year as coach.
“There is no substitute for hard work and experience and you can’t change that quick,” DuBose said. “It’s an ongoing process and I’m excited for our kids. Tonight should be a celebration for Greenwood and what’s taking place in this town at both schools. We’re turning things and we’re trying to build some traditions and we’re trying to build a reputation that were going to play hard, fast and physical and we’re going to play clean.”
Emerald will move on to face Belton-Honea Path in the final game of the regular season. Greenwood is set to face South Pointe next week in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 14 7 7 0 — 28
Emerald 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
G — Carlos Norman 40 run (Grant Reagin kick)
G — Ahmari Coats 34 pass from Jaylin Tolbert (Reagin kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Isaiah Thomas 22 pass from Jaylin Tolbert (Reagin kick)
THIRD QUARTER
G — Jyrea Martin 16 run (Reagin kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Jyrea Martin 9-59, Jaylin Tolbert 15-47, Carloas Norman 3-59, Tamaje Aiken 1-8, KJ Makins 2-41, Chris Simmons 5-14, KJ Scott 1-2, Brett Spearman 1-3, Daylan Rappley 1-(-3). E: Jaylen Foster 13-37, Zacoyeis Elmore 4-8, Nate Parks 6-17, Billy Pruitt 1-1, Demarius Morton 5-12.
Passing — G: Jaylin Tolbert 4-5-0-81, Daylan Rappley 0-1-0-0. E: Nate Parks 6-10-1-44.
Receiving — G: Isaiah Thomas 1-22, Ahmari Coats 2-47, Jyrea Martin 1-12. E: Zacoyeis Elmore 2-29, Demarius Morton 1-2, Kevin Morton 2-12, Ryan Holloway 1-7.