Greenwood junior Carter Anderson and senior Jaqion Williams are back in the individual state wrestling championships, and they’ll be competing alongside teammates for the first time in two years.
Greenwood will send four wrestlers to the Anderson Civic Center for the state tournament, which starts today and concludes Saturday. Along with Williams (132 pounds) and Anderson (106), senior Antonio Collins (160) and junior Adam Clinemyer (138) qualified for state.
It will be the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Eagles will send at least four wrestlers to the tournament.
This season has been filled with firsts for Greenwood, which captured a share of the Region 1-5A title for the first time and won its first playoff match in school history when it defeated Blythewood earlier this month.
“Back in November, we sat down and picked about eight team goals,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “They were actually the same goals we set last season, because we met none of them. We set those goals again this year and met every single one of them. Our last goal was to get four into individuals at state, and that’s what we did.
“It’s exciting, and it’s something to build on in the future, especially when we drop down to 4A next year. We expect to have even more qualifiers next year.”
Anderson captured the Class 5A Upper State title last weekend and is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 106. He’s won all of his matches this season.
Nerves have sometimes gotten the best of Anderson before big matches. He finished in fourth place in his previous two state appearances but is confident in his ability to break through this weekend.
“I’m just ready to go in there and wrestle,” Anderson said. “I haven’t lost all year and I’m feeling really good. Nerves in the past have just been because I was a lot smaller than everybody else. This year, I’m actually at the size I need to be. I’ve worked really hard this year.”
Williams, a six-year starter, qualified for the fourth time and will be looking to cap his high school career with his first title. He’s ranked fifth in the state at 132 and will have a challenging first-round match against White Knoll’s Quinten Dodd, the top wrestler in the lower state.
Williams said he’s focused on making quicker in-match adjustments. He lost in the third-place match in the Upper State tournament and wants to bounce back from that showing.
“I’ve just got to let it fly and stop thinking so much when I wrestle,” Williams said. “I feel like I’m the best kid in the state right now. I’ve just got to lay it all out and prove it.”
Clinemyer and Collins qualified for the first time. They’ll both be facing top-ranked wrestlers in the first round.
“It’s a surreal experience, and there’s a lot of expectations to be made,” Clinemyer said. “I’m going in there as an underdog since I’ve never qualified before. My goal is to go shock the world.”
Clinemyer arguably had the most difficult path of all his teammates in the Upper State tournament. He made it to the third-place match but also suffered a quick loss to second-ranked Dorman wrestler Adonis Lawson.
Should he get the opportunity, Clinemyer will be looking to avenge that loss.
“I’ve got a few chips on my shoulder,” Clinemyer said. “I had some tough matches at Upper State, and I guess you could say I’ve got some grudges that I want to avenge.”
Collins joined the team last season and has made significant strides in his two seasons with the Eagles. He began to take wrestling more seriously after his junior season. In the offseason, Collins worked on his technique every day and even attended Lander wrestling camps over the summer.
Now, he’ll have the opportunity to experience the state tournament in his final season.
“It’s really astonishing that I’m here,” Collins said. “If someone told me last year that I would eventually make it to state, I would’ve thought they were crazy. I was horrible last year, but I put in the work in the offseason and this season and I got to where I am. I’m proud of that.”