Greenwood High School senior Andrew Darby signed Tuesday morning at Greenwood High to play tennis at The Citadel.
Darby didn’t play high school tennis at Greenwood, but chose to have his signing ceremony at the school with his friends and coaches.
Darby spent his time after school training in Greenville and competing in tournament over the weekends. His commitments to training at Haviland Tennis Academy prevented him from competing with the Greenwood High team.
Darby plans to major in exercise science at The Citadel.
At The Citadel, Darby will play for Chuck Kriese, who has been inducted in the National Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame.