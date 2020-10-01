Greenwood coach Chris Liner might not be all too familiar with Eastside High — he’s never faced the Eagles before, and has only been to one of their games — but he’s plenty familiar with their head coach.
Liner nearly hired Andre Woolcock years ago at Laurens, and Woolcock is in his second year coaching Eastside after two years at the helm of Ninety Six.
“Coach Woolcock and I are actually pretty good friends,” Liner said. “A lot of respect for him. He’s a great guy and he’s back at Eastside, which is where he came from before Ninety Six. That’s going to be kind of cool, getting to face off for the first time.”
Greenwood looks for its second region win as it faces Eastside 7:30 p.m. today at home. The Eagles are coming off last week’s 35-7 home win against Laurens.
Eastside’s top threat is quarterback Marshall Skoloff, a class of 2021 recruit who has offers from Marist, Alabama State, Valparaiso, Stetson, Presbyterian and some recruiting interest from Appalachian State.
Skoloff is a dual-threat quarterback who Liner is wary of when it comes to extending plays and scrambling.
“He’s very athletic, he’s elusive in the pocket and the biggest thing with him is he can extend a play,” Liner said of Skoloff. “That’s something that is really difficult when you have to cover for a long period of time. There’s pressure on our defensive line to keep him contained and on our defensive backs to keep him off the field.”
Eastside lost 25-3 in a non-region game against Travelers Rest in its first game of the season.
Greenwood was mistake-free in last week’s win, especially during a season in which practice time is scarce because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Eagles fumbled once and committed few penalties.
Liner said the team’s option offense also showed a rare ability to pitch the ball at the early stage of the season.
“I was really happy Friday night that we pitched the ball a lot,” Liner said. “Typically early in the season, your quarterbacks and running backs don’t have a lot of confidence in doing that. The defenses usually say, ‘Just go hit the quarterback, he won’t pitch it.’ And we did (pitch the ball). So that was a very positive thing, that it may not always be pretty, but we want to do it. They call it the triple option for a reason. If you’re just running the double option, and you’re losing the third part of that, obviously you’re not going to be as good as you would be if you had the ability to pitch it.”