Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens answered quickly when asked how high his team’s sense of urgency raises after a third consecutive region loss.
“Extremely high,” Stevens said, showing his frustration after the Eagles’ outstanding first-half performance made way for a torrid second-half showing in a 56-46 home loss to Westside.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” Stevens said. “That’s a win we got to have as a team and we are 0-3 in the conference now. We got complacent. We felt good about life being up in the first half, and you play good basketball teams. Hopefully we’ll get to be a good basketball team at some point. You got all the tools but that doesn’t mean you’re going to build something with it. right now our focus hasn’t been as solid as it needs to to finish games or to do what we need to do.”
Greenwood led 32-20 at halftime and started the game hot, scoring 22 points in the first quarter. Senior guard Alex Cunningham, who led the Eagles with 15 points, hit three 3-pointers in the first half.
The second half was a completely different story.
The Eagles surrendered the lead for the first time in the third quarter after Westside took off on a 13-6 run. The Eagles managed only six points in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Greenwood didn’t score any points until 1:28 remained on the clock. After Cunningham hit two free throws for his only points of the second half, Greenwood trailed by eight points and resorted to fouling to gain more possessions.
“We probably scored a measly four or five buckets when we really needed it,” Stevens said. “It was a complete shift. In the first half, we did everything right. But when it got tough, we folded.”
Westside guard Tyson Lewis, who hit a go-ahead shot in the third quarter, sank two free throws to seal the win for the Rams, who improved to 3-0 in the region.
Stevens said the only good thing about Greenwood’s standing in the region now is that the Eagles started the region slate facing the region’s three toughest teams.
Stevens said a huge opportunity slipped away, and it leaves him with another challenge as the coach.
“I’ll take that as a coach,” Stevens said. “I got to figure out what we need to do to get those guys to finish games. And that’s on me, that’s on Coach Stevens.”
GAME SUMMARY
Westside 10 10 16 20 — 56
Greenwood 22 10 8 6 — 46
Scorers — W: Jayden Ramsey 6, CJ Plantin 8, Junior Smith 13, Donavan Latimer 1, Xzorion Brown 10, Tyson Lewis 16. G: Alex Cunningham 15, KJ Makins 9, Isaiah Callaham 8, Dalen Boyles 5, Marquis Morgan 5, Jadakiss Evans 2, Marquis Curry 2.
3-pointers — W: Junior Smith 3, Tyson Lewis 1. G: Alex Cunningham 3, KJ Makins 1, Dalen Boyles 1.
Record: Greenwood 6-7 overall (0-3 Region 1-5A)