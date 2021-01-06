After a decorated senior season with the Eagles’ cross country team, Greenwood senior Hunter White signed Tuesday to join Erskine College’s cross country and track and field program.
“It’s definitely something I always dreamed about,” White said. “The fact that Erskine reached out to me, they offered me a great environment there. It’s going to be a good fit for me, I know that.”
White was the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year this fall, after he finished 21st in the Class 4A state championship race. White was the first GHS competitor at a state race since 2014.
In Erskine, White sees an excellent place to hone his athletic ability.
“Their environment,” White said of what drew him to the school. “It’s not all business. It’s a little laid back but winning is the top priority. You don’t slack off or else there will be consequences. You got to put in the work to stay there.”
White said he will remember the people he ran and played soccer alongside as he moves on from high school.
“The friends I made and all the family I have,” White said. “Everyone I played with in soccer and cross country and track, everyone I met there that helped me along the way.”