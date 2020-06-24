Being out of shape cost Javary Curry his chance to play for his high school football team, but he made the most of his second opportunity with the Greenwood Raptors.
After three years as a standout defensive lineman for the Raptors, Curry will be joining Gardner-Webb’s football program as a walk-on in the fall.
Curry becomes the first player from coach P.C. Quarles’ organization, the Greenwood Academic Sports Academy, to join a Division I program.
“I’m starting my journey off as a no name,” Curry said. “I’m just ready to get my name out there and hopefully make it to the pros. I’m going to try my hardest.”
Entering his freshman year at McCormick, Curry was still working his way back from a surgery that sidelined him for two years. He struggled to complete conditioning drills and ultimately found himself off the team in 2016.
One year later, Curry joined the Raptors to play for Quarles, a former running backs coach at McCormick. Quarles took over as Raptors coach in 2017 and encouraged Curry to join the team.
“It was a challenge because he wasn’t able to finish a full game or a full play at first,” Quarles said. “I knew it was my job as a coach to get him ready. After that, he started working hard mentally and physically.
“It’s amazing to see him go to a top-tier school, a Division I school from a small academy like we have and actually get invited to come in and play football.”
The Raptors are all about second chances. The team gives players who didn’t make their own high school team a chance to play at that level in an independent league. That opportunity is also extended to home-schooled or private-schooled kids, and students who have been suspended or kicked out of school.
The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Curry has made significant strides in his conditioning over the years. Curry said he’s lost over 20 pounds during his time with the Raptors.
“It was a lot of running,” Curry said. “You know, with big boys, they don’t like to run, but I had to. I was struggling, but somehow I did it. I feel pretty good about myself now. I’m pretty fast for my size too.”
Curry recorded 75 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in his senior season with the Raptors. The bulky lineman also lined up in the backfield and scored three touchdowns.
Gardner-Webb didn’t recruit Curry, who graduated from McCormick High in the spring. Curry had already planned on attending the school after earning three academic scholarships.
It was his coach who helped him land a spot on the team’s roster.
Quarles sent Tyler Dell, Gardner-Webb’s director of player personnel, a highlight reel of Curry, and the coaching staff invited Curry to join the team.
“Coach P.C. helped me get to where I am now,” Curry said. “He reached out to Gardner-Webb. I guess they like my size, so they told me to come out there. With the coronavirus, I couldn’t really try out, but they want me to walk on.”
The GASA program has already seen players go to college. Two seniors from 2018, Trey Kennedy and Sumo Elmore, play at South Carolina Faith A&M.
Quarles said he’s hopeful the program will continue to grow after its recent run of success in sending players to college.
“It’s a blessing to be able to see Javary go to the next level at Gardner-Webb,” Quarles said. “I think it’s amazing for him and for our organization as a whole, because now other kids that don’t play on a team or are home-schooled or got kicked out of school see someone like Javary doing what he’s doing and actually getting to the top from a small academy.”