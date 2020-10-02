Greenwood’s running game took over after a slow start Friday night, as four different players scored rushing touchdowns in a 42-7 win against Eastside. The win was the Eagles’ second in Region 2-4A.
Greenwood’s defense struggled to start the game, but the defense held up strong. Eastside earned only two first downs in the first half.
“We made some big plays on defense that kind of kept the foot on the gas because we weren’t doing anything on offense,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “But then we started playing better offensively and the offense kind of fed off the defense. And so it ended up being a good win. There’s no such thing as a bad win.”
Greenwood committed only one turnove when senior KJ Makins was wrapped up in the backfield and lost the ball.
Makins made up for it on the very next play, however. He intercepted Skoloff’s first pass of the new drive.
“Short-term memory, next play,” Makins said. “I didn’t worry about what happened. Coach always told me, ‘Have a bigger mind.’ Just put that behind you and play ball.”
Carrel Richards scored the Eagles’ third touchdown of the game with a 42-yard interception return.
Greenwood took over on its own 45-yard line and took only five plays for Jaylin Tolbert to find the end zone on a 24-yard run.
Tolbert set the Eagles up for another score on their next drive, running 75 yards. Chris Simmons punched in for a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Tolbert finished with 132 yards on eight carries for his second game with more than 100 yards rushing. Simmons had 84 yards on 14 carries.
Jyrea Martin scored on a 14-yard run on his only carry of the game. Carlos Norman had 46 yards on two carries and a touchdown. Brett Spearman rushed 32 yards on seven carries in the fourth quarter.
“That was super cool,” Liner said of the Eagles’ running game. “Those guys that came in late, they played hard. They went hard. They didn’t just play garbage time. They went in and played hard and I was real proud of them.”
Eastside quarterback Marshall Skoloff, who is among the top quarterback prospects in the state, passed for 224 yards. Skoloff made for most of Eastside’s yards in the second half.
Liner said Greenwood’s pass defense can learn a few things from facing Skoloff.
“That’s going to help us moving forward, because he is a very talented player,” Liner said. “He’s elusive, he has a good arm. We made some good plays on him at times, and he also made us look silly at times. Us moving forward, we’re going to see some similar style offenses and similar players at the quarterback position.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Eastside 0 0 7 0 — 7
Greenwood 0 28 14 0 — 42
SECOND QUARTER
G — Carlos Norman 36 run (Grant Reagin kick)
G — Chris Simmons 26 run (Reagin kick)
G — Carrel Richards 42 interception (Reagin kick)
G — Jyrea Martin 14 run (Reagin kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Maret Drye 8 pass from Marshall Skoloff (Cayden Cagle kick)
G — Jaylin Tolbert 28 run (Reagin kick)
G— Simmons 3 run (Reagin kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Marshall Skoloff 8-28, Kalvin Banks 8-13. G: Jaylin Tolbert 8-132, Chris Simmons 14-84, Carlos Norman 2-46, Jyrea Martin 1-14, KJ Scott 7-29, Brett Spearman 7-32, Daylan Rappley 1-9, KJ Makins 2-(-14).
Passing — E: Marshall Skoloff 19-30-2-224. G: Jaylin Tolbert 2-5-0-27.
Receiving — E: Cayden Crosby 9-125, Maret Drye 2-24, Devery Cagle 5-64, Kalvin Banks 2-4. G: Ahmari Coats 2-27.
Record: Eastside 0-2 overall, 0-1 Region 2-4A; Greenwood 2-0 overall; 2-0 Region 2-4A
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood at Greer