For the second year in a row, Greenwood’s wrestling team continued its dominance in the All-Lakelands tournament at Emerald High School.
Greenwood had seven wrestlers win their weight class in Tuesday night’s tournament, which included Emerald, Ninety Six, Abbeville and Greenwood Christian.
The Eagles matched their success from last season’s tournament, when they also had seven All-Lakelands wrestlers.
“We’ve been having a pretty decent year, so I expected some of our kids to be able to come in here and win,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “We did just that and wrestled really well.”
Carter Anderson (108 pounds), Jacob Smith (113), Lee Duncan (120), David Laughlin (126), Jaqion Williams (132), Silas Lee (145) and Antonio Collins (170) all won their weight class for the Eagles.
Greenwood will look to build off its strong tournament showing when it hosts Laurens on Thursday in the final region match of the regular season. The Eagles can move into a share of first place in Region 1-5A with a win.
“This was a night where we could have been focused on the region championship, but I think we were focused on this tournament,” Mountz said. “Hopefully we can now move past this and go on to Thursday. If we let this settle in, we won’t be prepared. We want to be ready.”
Winners for Ninety Six were Chance Hewett (152), Cody Fleming (220) and MJ Mason (285). Winners for Emerald were Noah Moore (138) and Justin Goode (160). Abbeville got wins from Addison Nickles (182) and Luke Evans (195).
The battle for second place came in the last match of the night, when Ninety Six’s Mason took on Emerald’s Bryson Jones. Mason pinned Jones in the final stages of the match to give the Wildcats three victories on the night.
“Those three wins are a testament to those seniors that have put the work in the past four years,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. “MJ Mason, our heavyweight, stepped up big tonight. Cody Fleming is wrestling at the top of his game right now. Chance Hewett has also been at his best, and he’s really been turning it on of late.”
Emerald coach Andy Wright said the tournament was a valuable opportunity for the team to tune up for its final region match today against Mid-Carolina.
“Mat time is the best time to improve, because you learn so much from getting in live situations,” Wright said. “A lot of wrestling is just feel. That’s hard to get in the practice room. We’ve got Mid-Carolina now, which will determine which team gets third in the region.”
Although it has a relatively young roster this season, Abbeville came away with two victories. Evans, a junior, defeated Emerald’s Jeramius Morton in the 190-pound class. Nickles, a freshman, won in the 180-pound weight class.
“This is a tough tournament to play in, but it always seems like the matches our kids fight the hardest in is the Lakelands matches,” Abbeville coach Bill Glace said. “I was really proud of our guys. They fought hard.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys. There’s one senior, two juniors, and almost everyone else is freshmen. Hopefully, we keep bringing them along and our upperclassmen push them.”
Greenwood Christian’s upstart program dealt with a few injuries and only had about six wrestlers available. Senior Luke Ergle had a second-place finish in the heavyweight class and senior Blane Shirley finished second in the 130-pound weight class.
“Even with the injuries we had, I think we’re off to a promising start as a program,” Greenwood Christian assistant coach Troy Mack said. “We’re starting to compete with teams like Abbeville and Emerald and Ninety Six, but we’ve still got a long way to go. We aspire to reach their level, but we’re hanging in there, and that’s the impressive thing.”
The Hawks will compete in the SCISA state wrestling championship next weekend before sending wrestlers to the individual state championship the following week.